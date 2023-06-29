Women come together to encourage young girls to join the aerospace industry

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera brought together several women in the aerospace industry to share their experiences and encourage other girls to think about a career in space.

"When I was out of school I realized that this was not what I wanted for myself," says undergraduate student Caroline Emery.

Emery says she wanted to pursue a career in aerospace since she was young, but never felt the courage to do so until

recently.

"So I switched gears, came back home, attended Pikes peak state college, I said to myself I am going to do whatever it is that I need to do to get back into physics and to get into space and do everything that I can to study space," said Emery.

Now, Emery is a student at CU Boulder and encouraging other women to be a part of the traditionally male-dominated field.

"It's not just for men, it's not just for a rocket scientist. There's room for everybody in The aerospace Community, and Colorado has the number one aerospace community in the nation per capita and we want to continue that and build on that," said Lt. Gov. Primavera.

The Space Foundation is just one organization looking to help local children get interested in space. They hope events like this encourage young girls.

"The idea is that if they [girls] see more people in those roles, in that industry, they will feel more inspired and empowered," said Education Program Manager with the Space Foundation Nylah Rampersad.

"We just need more women, and women are unique and individualistic. We're really good problem-solvers and multitaskers. We are designed to solve problems on a regular basis, and the idea that women have so much to add and offer to space," she continued.

If your child is interested in learning more about space, there is information on the Space Foundation's website.

