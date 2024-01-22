Woman pleads guilty regarding a hit and run incident that killed a 15-year-old

PUEBLO, Colo. — Ahdora Muniz, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The accident happened in June 2023 when police say a 15-year-old boy was struck by her car and killed.

Muniz had a severe charge of vehicular homicide dropped, as she pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a class three felony in Colorado.

The plea deal avoided the maximum sentence of 12 years, and Muniz will not be serving a sentence longer than 10 years. She will also be required to pay restitution to the family of the victim.

According to a witness, Muniz was involved in a street race with her friends that saw her run a red light that required her to swerve into a different direction, which resulted in her hitting a pedestrian with her car.

Surveillance video from the area then shows two women exit the crashed car, and enter the SUV of the friends who stopped at the traffic light, and then they fled the scene.

Muniz will be sentenced on April 8, according to court documents.

