Vehicle rolled off the road and hit fire hydrant in Gleneagle
Patrick Nelson KOAA-TV
Colorado State Patrol and the Monument Police Department responded to the scene along Gleneagle Drive after a driver reportedly rolled her car off the road and hit a fire hydrant.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 24, 2022
GLENEAGLE, COLO.  — Colorado State Patrol and the Mounument Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a crash scene along Gleneagle Drive. Investigators say at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning the driver rolled her car off of the road and hit a fire hydrant.

While the vehicle was severely damaged a Colorado State Patrol trooper on scene tells News5 the driver was able to walk away from the crash with just minor injuries.

