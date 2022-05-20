Woman sentenced for role in gruesome death of mother-in-law

PUEBLO — Melanie Cuevas, the wife of Anthony Cuevas, was sentenced to 4 years in the department of corrections after pleading guilty to accessory to murder in the death of her mother-in-law Maria Cuevas-Garcia.

On October 17, 2019, Pueblo police officers found some of the remains of 58-year-old Maria Cuevas-Garcia inside a dumpster.

Security video released later in the day shows a man placing objects into the dumpster outside a car wash on Ivywood Lane.

Pueblo Police Department Pueblo Police released this image of a man placing a suitcase in a dumpster after finding a woman's body inside. (Oct. 2019)

As the coroner's office made a positive identification of the victim, police were also trying to determine the location of the rest of her remains. According to police, Maria Cuevas-Garcia's head, hands, and feet were removed by her killer. In April 2020, additional remains were found alongside the Arkansas River.

Detectives believe she was killed inside her own home, where the son was staying following his release from prison.

Several days after the body was dumped, 36-year-old Anthony Cuevas and his wife, Melanie, were arrested outside a restaurant.

Anthony Cuevas is currently serving a mandatory life sentence.

