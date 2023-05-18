Woman runs after hitting school bus at Holmes Middle School on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an accident involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle Thursday morning in front of Holmes Middle School. No kids were on the bus at the time of the incident, however, the bus driver was on board according to CSPD.

The female driver of the passenger vehicle rear-ended the bus, causing the accident, according to CSPD. Specifics on what caused the driver to hit the bus are not concretely known, but police are speculating if she was driving under the influence of drugs.

Caroline Peters The passenger vehicle which rear-ended the bus, causing the accident, being towed away.

She attempted to flee the scene, according to CSPD, and was later found by a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

She was taken to the hospital without extensive injuries. No one else was reported to be injured.

News5 will keep this story updated as we learn more.

