Woman receives act of kindness, returns the favor

Boxes of children's clothing began to pile up in Jacqueline Cole's basement.

Her sister, Janaya, had the same problem.

Instead of giving the clothes away to a thrift store, the sisters had another idea.

"We decided we wanted to do more for the community," said Cole.

Little Angels in Need was formed in 2018.

The organization has helped hundreds of low income families with children's clothing, diapers, and cribs.

Diana Ragland, mother of three, was one.

Ragland says it became difficult to buy clothes for her three kids, on a constant basis.

"When they are babies their clothes are in great condition, but they grow so quick! They grow out of everything and hardly get to use it," said Ragland.

Ragland was inspired by the organization's kindness and wanted to return the favor.

She now collects clothes to give back, to help other families in need.

"It's nice to be able to help, and be involved, and get that nice warm feeling inside," said Ragland.

While the sisters say giving back can be a rewarding feeling, watching the people they have helped return the favor is even more special.

"It's really good and an amazing feeling that you are helping, as well as other people want to help as much as you are," said Janaya Belveal.

For more information on Little Angels in Need click here.

