Woman killed in wrong-way driver crash

Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 23, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol says a woman was killed in a wrong-way driver crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs overnight.

The crash happened just after midnight.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 when he hit a car head-on.

The driver of that car was a 39-year-old woman who died as a result.

That portion of I-25 remains closed at this time.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in this crash.
