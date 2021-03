PUEBLO — A woman is dead after a crash on Highway 50 with a semi-truck.

Police say a woman collided with a semi-truck earlier this morning near where Highway 50 and Highway 47 meet. They do not believe drugs or alcohol was involved. Eastbound lanes are currently closed.

Police are on scene now and will continue to investigate to see if the weather was a factor.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next kin. We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.