Woman in critical condition after walking into traffic on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car on I-25 in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

Police said the woman was stopped in her car just north of Woodmen Road on the interstate before she intentionally walked into traffic. Officers said she was hit by a car around 11:55 p.m. CSPD said the male driver who hit the woman did not have any injuries and will not face any charges.

All southbound lanes on I-25 were shut down from North Academy Blvd to East Woodmen Road. Those lanes are back open as of 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

