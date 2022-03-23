Woman hospitalized after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — One woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after allegedly breaking into vehicles in a parking lot.

On March 23 at approximately 3:25 a.m., Pueblo Police Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned the woman was allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when a man shot at her.

According to police, other people were involved with the break-ins but fled prior to officers arriving.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers took the suspect into custody on the scene, without incident, and was transported to Pueblo Judicial Center and booked in on charges of 1st Degree Assault.

Detectives are seeking additional information in regards to others who fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

If you gave any information about this incident, contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 553-2502.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.