Woman has vehicle fixed for free from Stranded Motorist Fund to continue pursuing her American Dream

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One woman in our community received a special gift Wednesday to help her continue to pursue her dreams.

23-year-old Adela Martin moved to the United States from Guatemala when she was just 16 years old to find work and send money home to her siblings and parents. Soon after winding up in Colorado Springs Adela's 3 brothers and sister followed her, where they now all live in a one-bedroom apartment.

The Stranded Motorist Fund says that Adela who is now a US Citizen works more than 80 hours a week while her brothers and sister continue to work through the citizenship process and acquire GEDs or attend high school.

While Adela is the sole provider for her family it was near impossible managing work, while also having to take her brothers and sister classes or school events. When she saw the Adam & Son Stranded Motorist Fund, she applied and was approved for free maintenance and service to her vehicle.

Wednesday, Adela received her 1998 Toyota Camry with free repairs.

The Stranded Motorist Fund is a non-profit that focuses on helping those in our community who cannot afford to fix their cars. So far, the Stranded Motorist Fund has donated over $150,000 to assist people with car repairs.

