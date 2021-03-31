Woman has been missing from the Alamosa area since Friday

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — A 52-year-old woman from Hooper has been missing since Friday from the Alamosa area.

Jacqueline Christine Stephens, also known as Jacqueline Bircher, was last seen on March 26 at noon leaving her work around 17th Street and Ross Avenue in Alamosa, according to the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her car is a 2016 white Ford Flex with Colorado license plate VCQ-918.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office at 719-589-5807.