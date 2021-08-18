Colorado Springs Police say woman suspected of being kidnapped is now safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department said they needed the public's help to find a woman who was kidnapped on Aug. 15. She was found safe that Wednesday.

They say the kidnapping happened at around 7 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn on Ore Mill Road when she was forced into a van against her will.

Police described the driver of the vehicle as a man in his 20’s, approximately 5’9”, medium build. He was last seen wearing a black dark shirt and dark jeans.

A photo also released an image of the suspect's car, which appears to be a 2004 to 2009 white Dodge Durango and has a distinctive ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack attached. The cargo rack is silver in color and stands upright on the driver’s side.

The car was found via a tip to police. At this time, the investigation is ongoing as detectives check with anyone who was involved.

Colorado Springs Police

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter