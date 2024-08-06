Court documents: Woman found dead after meeting up to collect payment for Snapchat premium services

EL PASO COUNTY — Arrest papers obtained by News 5 are shedding more light on what El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies say happened at a house along Halleluiah Trail in the county where a woman was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, August 1.

Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victim as Annabelle Floren-Wyant who was 18 years old.

The probable cause affidavit says Sheriff's Deputies received a call from a friend of the victim. The friend stated that Annabelle was at the house to "collect money" from a Snapchat Premium subscriber of hers named Jorge.

Sheriff's Deputies say Annabelle's friend told officers he couldn't get a hold Annabelle around 2:26 a.m. and then called the Sheriff's Office.

The court document goes on to say Snapchat premium is not officially recognized by Snapchat, but is used to exchange cash for content, which tends to be explicit in nature. Sheriff's Deputies later identified Jorge Luis Meza Alarcon as the Snapchat premium subscriber.

Patrol deputies arrived around 2:53 a.m. where they found Annabelle in Meza Alarcon's bedroom dead with blood near her ear.

Deputies later found Alarcon near the intersection of Meridian Road and Rex Road almost 3.5 miles away from the house where Annabelle was found with facial injuries. The court document says Alarcon called 911 himself saying that someone had assaulted him.

In an interview with Alarcon he told deputies that Annabelle had agreed to meet up with him to exchange money for sex. The two communicated through Snapchat and text messages to arrange the meetup.

During Alarcon's interview, he stated that after Annabelle and he had had sex with each other she asked for money and hit him. Jorge stated he had felt threatened by Annabelle and was scared that a person was waiting in a vehicle outside planning to attack him with Annabelle with how she was texting someone she described as a "boyfriend".

Alarcon told deputies he put Annabelle in a chokehold on Annabelle, explaining all of this weight was on her neck and was pulling her head. Alarcon told deputies that he thought "Oh my", before leaving the house and heading for his dad's truck.

The affidavit states, "Under circumstances explained by Jorge, he had an extreme indifference to human life when he knowingly applied a chokehold to Annabelle, which he reasonably knew would create a grave risk of death."

The sheriff's office has charged Jorge Meza Alacron with first-degree murder.

News 5 was able to obtain more court documents that show Alarcon is accused of strangling a dog to death in February of 2024 before throwing its body into a dumpster at The Vineyards apartments in Colorado Springs.

Alacron faces charged of animal cruelty and criminal mischief for that incident.

