Woman files lawsuit alleging she was raped by federal law enforcement officer inside Denver Mint

DENVER — A woman filed a lawsuit on June 19 alleging she was raped by an on-duty US Mint police officer inside the Denver Mint in November 2022.

The federal government and Mint Officer Ryan Gonzalez are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was working at the US Mint in Denver as a registered nurse under an independent contract. Gonzalez allegedly used surveillance cameras to track her whereabouts inside the Denver Mint.

The woman claims that in the days leading up to the alleged rape, Gonzalez made "repeated unwanted advances" towards her. She alleges she physically pushed Gonzalez away in those instances and even hit him once.

During the alleged rape, Gonzalez was working under the color of law and wearing a federal law enforcement officer uniform, according to the lawsuit.

The woman claims US Mint leadership was aware of several instances of inappropriate behavior involving Gonzalez and a female minor, who was interning at the Denver Mint. According to the lawsuit, the US Mint paid the minor a $100,000 settlement and offered to pay her college tuition.

The lawsuit states Gonzalez's behavior was "utterly intolerable" and "cannot be excused nor condoned in civilized community."

Denver7 reached out to the US Mint for a comment but has not heard back. Our partners at The Denver Post, who first reported on the lawsuit, received a statement from US Mint officials who claim Gonzalez was fired from his position last year.