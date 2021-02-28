Menu

Woman dies in auto-pedestrian accident in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 28, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police found a woman dead after an auto-pedestrian accident occurred.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, CSPD responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of East Colorado Avenue and South Nevada Avenue. When they arrived, they found a deceased woman that had been struck by an oncoming vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital, but could not survive the serious injuries.

After further investigation, it was determined that the woman was crossing the intersection against a red light when the vehicle was driving through the intersection. Police do not believe the driver was under the influence, and the driver did not perform a hit-and-run.

This investigation is still ongoing.

This is the fourth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

