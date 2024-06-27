Woman dead following shooting in Pueblo, homicide investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department say a woman is dead following a shooting around 12:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 200 block of South Portland Avenue.

What is ShotSpotter and how does it work?

Shortly later officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the intersection of East 5th Street and Reading Avenue.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has not identified the woman or given a cause of death as of publishing this article.

Police say this is the 13th homicide in Pueblo this year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 553-3335. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

