COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the death of 5-year-old Emily Canales on Jan. 13, 2022.

Police said 27-year-old Brianne Escamilla, Emily's mother, and 26-year-old Matthew Urias, Brianne's boyfriend, were arrested for Murder in the 1st Degree.

On Jan. 13, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a request for assistance from the Colorado Springs Fire Department while attempting life-saving measures on Emily.

Officers then notified the Crimes Against Children Unit after Emily was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Following an autopsy, Emily's death has been ruled a homicide with multiple blunt force injuries listed as the cause.

On June 28, Crimes Against Children Detectives were granted arrest warrants for Escamilla and Urias.

Urias was taken into custody without incident on June 29 and Escamilla was taken into custody without incident on July 5 in Littleton, Colorado.

Emily's death is the 26th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, there were 21 homicide investigations in the city.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

