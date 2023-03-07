Woman arrested in connection to dealing fentanyl resulting in death at a southern Colorado jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — A woman was arrested for the alleged distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of an inmate at the El Paso County Jail.

27-year-old Katariina Gibson was arrested Friday, March 3rd, 2023 on the following charges:

18-18-405 Proximate Cause of Death by Unlawful Distribution (Drug Felony 1)

18-8-204 Introducing Contraband in the 2nd Degree (Felony 6).

Gibson's bond is set at $100,000. The Sheriff's Office says this is the first time in El Paso County Jail history that a former inmate was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office says that Gibson allegedly distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of 44-year-old Renee Lowrance. Lowrance was found unresponsive in her cell on January 20th, 2023.

Lifesaving efforts were performed by the on-duty deputy that found Ms. Lowrance and AMR personnel that responded to the scene but these efforts were unsuccessful.

Following the death of Ms. Lowrance, El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal requested Metro Narcotics and EPSO Criminal Intelligence Unit to investigate the death of Lowrance and identify the direct supplier of fentanyl.

"As your Sheriff, it is my duty to protect the citizens of El Paso County, and I will use every means possible to do so within the scope of the law. I thank our community and law enforcement members for supporting my Office in our fight against illegal drugs in our county", said Sheriff Joe Roybal. "This is a warning to those who dare bring illegal contraband into my Jail. Those who bring drugs into the Jail will be investigated and held accountable for their actions to the extent the law allows. This represents just one area of prioritized focus for reducing Jail deaths.”

The Sheriff's Office credits the restructuring of the Detentions Investigations Team (DIT) into the Investigations Division - Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) being instrumental in streamlining the investigations between the Sheriff's Office and detention center.

