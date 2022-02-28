Woman arrested for swinging ax at people in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police arrested a woman in downtown Colorado Springs around noon Sunday after receiving calls that she was swinging an ax at people.

Colorado Springs Police say that when they arrived at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Tejon Street, they contacted the woman and asked her to drop the ax.

According to police, a taser was used on the woman after "repeated commands" to drop the ax were ignored.

Police say that after the taser was used, when the officers were arresting her and administering medical services, the woman kicked a Colorado Springs Firefighter and spit in the face of a police officer.

Police say that the altercation resulted in no injuries to any of the parties involved or bystanders.

_____

