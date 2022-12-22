Woman arrested after drugs, stolen Christmas gifts found in stolen truck

COLORADO SPRINGS — One woman was arrested after law enforcement found drugs, stolen mail, Christmas gifts and packages in a stolen Toyota Tundra.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, members from the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit and the Tactical Enforcement Unit contacted the red vehicle in the 5700 block of North Carefree Circle.

Police said the driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson, was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

During a search of the vehicle, stolen U.S. mail and Christmas packages were also found.

The gifts are from residents in the Pikes Peak region and will be returned in time for Christmas.

