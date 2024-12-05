Woman airlifted after crash shuts down Highway 24 between Lake George and Florissant

LAKE GEORGE — A woman was airlifted Thursday afternoon just outside Lake George after a head-on car crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a woman driving a vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a water truck along Highway 24 at mile marker 266. The road which is still shut down as of the time of publishing this article was closed for clean up, investigation and to airlift the woman to a hospital.

Her last known condition was critical and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The water truck which ended up in a ditch on the side of the road was leaking fuel, a hazmat team was called to work on cleaning up the spilled fuel.

Colorado State Patrol expects the closure to extend well into the early evening hours. Seek an alternate route if you are making your way through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when the closure is lifted.

