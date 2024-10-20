Wolf Creek Ski Area set to be the first ski resort to open this season

COLORADO — Starting Tuesday, October 22, the Wolf Creek Ski Area will open for a 7-day-a-week ski season!
Skiers and boarders wearing red and gold to celebrate Wolf Creek's 85th anniversary will receive a commemorative 85th anniversary sticker.
On Opening Day, the Bonzanza, Treasure and Nova Lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving visitors access to about 30% of the mountain.
The Magic Carpet will be open for the Wolf Pup and Wolf Rider programs.
Uphill traffic is discouraged at this time due to heavy equipment and snow-making operations.
For skiers and snowboarders looking to make their turns, Lobo Overlook is a great alternative.
For now, open, machine-groomed trails include:
- Tranquility
- Bonanza Crossover
- Navajo Trail
- Summer Day
- Divide Trail/Kelly Boyce
- Powder Puff Valley
- Thumper
- Charisma
- Bunny Hop
- Nova
- Susans
With more snow and winter conditions, more terrain and lifts will open.
Lift tickets will be at local appreciation rates.
- $68 for adults
- $49 for seniors
- $34 for children
Ski School, Ski and Snowboard rental and Treasure Sports will all be open on Opening Day.
The Pathfinder Bar and the Continental Expresso Bar will both be open. The Upper Lodge will be open to limited food service.
Snow Report
According to Wolf Creek, the midway snow depth is 16".
- 3" in 24 hours
- 17" in 48 hours
- 21" in 72 hours
- 21" in 7 days
Last year's storm total was 21". Snowfall year-to-date is 21".
You can read more about the trail conditions from Wolf Creek's snow report.
___
Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues
A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.