Wolf Creek Ski Area set to be the first ski resort to open this season

COLORADO — Starting Tuesday, October 22, the Wolf Creek Ski Area will open for a 7-day-a-week ski season!

Skiers and boarders wearing red and gold to celebrate Wolf Creek's 85th anniversary will receive a commemorative 85th anniversary sticker.

On Opening Day, the Bonzanza, Treasure and Nova Lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving visitors access to about 30% of the mountain.

The Magic Carpet will be open for the Wolf Pup and Wolf Rider programs.

Uphill traffic is discouraged at this time due to heavy equipment and snow-making operations.

For skiers and snowboarders looking to make their turns, Lobo Overlook is a great alternative.

For now, open, machine-groomed trails include:



Tranquility

Bonanza Crossover

Navajo Trail

Summer Day

Divide Trail/Kelly Boyce

Powder Puff Valley

Thumper

Charisma

Bunny Hop

Nova

Susans

With more snow and winter conditions, more terrain and lifts will open.

Lift tickets will be at local appreciation rates.



$68 for adults

$49 for seniors

$34 for children

Ski School, Ski and Snowboard rental and Treasure Sports will all be open on Opening Day.

The Pathfinder Bar and the Continental Expresso Bar will both be open. The Upper Lodge will be open to limited food service.

Snow Report

According to Wolf Creek, the midway snow depth is 16".



3" in 24 hours

17" in 48 hours

21" in 72 hours

21" in 7 days

Last year's storm total was 21". Snowfall year-to-date is 21".

You can read more about the trail conditions from Wolf Creek's snow report.

