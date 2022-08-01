With the end of federal free meal program, districts encourage families to sign up for free and reduced meals

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in two years, Colorado students will be headed back to school without the universal free meal program.

Federal waivers allowed school districts to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school kids regardless of their household income. Those waivers expired this summer — and the National School Lunch Program reverts to its pre-pandemic state. Free and reduced lunches are still available for students, but their families will have to fill out an application for qualification and to waive any fees.

Districts say fewer families have filled out the application since the waivers began two years ago so it is critically important for them to do it.

Anyone interested in the free and reduced meal program, click the following links for each district.

