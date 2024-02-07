Winter reading challenge encourages more adults to pick up a book daily with prizes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Library District is challenging people to read 30 minutes a day for 30 days this winter. It's part of the annual adult reading program.

John Grigg signed up at East Library Tuesday. He said he started reading as a kid and now read about a book a week.

"Every time you read, you learn something and when you quit learning something, then you eventually expire and I'm not ready to expire yet so I want to keep learning things," said Grigg.

Learning Rx, a Colorado Springs tutoring center, said making reading a routine at a young age helps build a foundation for success later in life.

"That doesn't end in fifth grade it doesn't end in high school it doesn't end when you finish your masters degree, reading is something that we need to do throughout the lifespan to keep our brain sharp," said director Teri Miller.

Miller said it can be hard for adults to get back into reading if they haven't picked up a book in a while.

"If you are an adult, who had reading struggles, or even had a diagnosis of dyslexia or other reading deficit, don't settle for thinking that you can't be a reader," said Miller.

The library district is encouraging more people to read by offering prizes.

"There's some studies out there, 26% of Americans did not crack open a book last year, as a library we'd like to change that," said the senior library associate at East Library, Joe Paisley.

The program's goal is to make reading a daily habit.

"The more you read the better your vocabulary gets, the more understand it's easier for you to read and then you're able to read more and more," said Paisley.

More than 4,000 people signed up for the adult winter reading program in 2023. That's the highest number in the program's 20-year history.

A little more than half of them completed the challenge.

"There's a problem in my family, and that is that my grandchildren are being encouraged to not read books," said Grigg. "If I win a prize, then I'll let it be known and hopefully it'll rub off on them."

The program runs through March 31st. If you're 18 and older, you can still sign up online here or in person at any Pikes Peak Library branch.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.