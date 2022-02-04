Watch
Winter Olympics brings some changes to News5's newscast schedule

Posted at 4:50 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 18:50:42-05

As the Winter Olympics get underway on News5, there are some changes to our typical newscast schedule.

News5 at 4:30 p.m. will now start at 4 p.m., followed by Nightly News right after.

News5 at 5 p.m. will remain the same, followed by The Olympic Zone that airs at 5:30 p.m.

News5 at 6 p.m. will be streamed exclusively on our streaming platforms.

Find out where you can download our streaming apps here.
