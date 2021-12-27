Winter maintenance closes I-70 at Vail Pass today

VAIL PASS — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced today that I-70 at Vail Pass will be closed for winter maintenance and avalanche mitigation at 9 AM.

Eastbound I-70 will be closed down at Exit 176 for all vehicles, and there will be a closure for commercial motor vehicles at Exit 176.

Westbound I-70 will close down at Exit 195 for all vehicles.

The closures are expected to last for about an hour. It is advised to find an alternate route if possible.

