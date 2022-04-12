Wind reports across southern Colorado

Damaging winds moved through Colorado early this morning with wide-ranging gusts from 30 to 90 mph!

TIPPED SEMI-TRUCKS IN HUERFANO COUNTY: This is the 3rd semi-truck I have seen on I-25 in Huerfano County that has been tipped on its side. This one is by the 1st Walsenburg exit going south on I-25. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/kVG9vU58OV — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 12, 2022

At least three semi-trucks were tipped over from the wind down by Walsenburg where wind gusts of 80 to 90 mph were reported.

This map below shows all wind reports we've collected since midnight on April 12, 2022.

