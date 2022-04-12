Watch
Wind reports across southern Colorado

Wind gust reports on 4/12/2022.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:23:17-04

Damaging winds moved through Colorado early this morning with wide-ranging gusts from 30 to 90 mph!

At least three semi-trucks were tipped over from the wind down by Walsenburg where wind gusts of 80 to 90 mph were reported.

This map below shows all wind reports we've collected since midnight on April 12, 2022.

Click back on this story through the day to see the wind reports update as they come into KOAA.

