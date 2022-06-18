Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Wildland fire south of Otero County estimated at 2,000 acres

Danny Chavez - Emergency Manager
Otero County Sheriff
Danny Chavez - Emergency Manager
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 00:02:38-04

A wildland fire that's burning about 7 miles south of Otero County on Piñon Canyon Maneuver site is now estimated at 2,000 acres.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, the Black Hills Fire was blowing smoke into the county and flames were visible from Highway 350.

No other information was made available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Bike to Work Day 2022