Wildland fire near Pikes Peak International Raceway

Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 16:39:07-04

A mandatory evacuation is underway for Fort Carson on the west, High Stakes View on the South, Donner Pass View, Sugar Foot Point, Dude Ranch Point, High Plans View, Gold Dust Trail, and other homes in the area.

The Hanover Fire Department and other crews are on the scene for a fire at Pikes Peak Internation Raceway which has burned up to 75 acres moving northeast, now towards Ray Nixon Road. Right now, it is 0% contained and CDOT has the road closed between Exit#119 Rancho Colorado Blvd and Exit #122 at Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Stick with KOAA News5 for more updates on the sweetwaterfire.
