Wildland fire in Stratmoor Hills was started intentionally

COLORADO SPRINGS — A small wildland fire that happened in Stratmoor Hills was reportedly started intentionally.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. on the west side of Venetucci Boulevard and B Street.

Firefighters and people in the area said they saw a plume of smoke that went about 200 feet in the air.

The fire was about 20 by 20 feet in size and was put out in about 30 minutes, and thankfully no one was hurt.

Right now the fire is under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there are currently no suspects at this time.

