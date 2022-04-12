Wildland fire in Beulah causes school closures, evacuations issued

BEULAH, CO — Two vacant structures that caught fire are the cause of a 2-3 acre wildland fire in Beulah.

According to a spokesperson for Beulah Fire, the fire is in the 8700 block of Pine Drive.

The fire is under control but has not been contained.

An evacuation notice has been issued for a half-mile radius of the fire.

The Grand View Church, located at 8326 CO-78, has been designated as an evacuation center and Red Cross is en route.

Pueblo District 70's Beulah K-8 is closed today due to the wildfire.

