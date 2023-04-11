Pre-evacuation notices are in effect near Woodland Park as multiple agencies respond to The Rampart Fire

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A column of smoke visible Tuesday afternoon in El Paso and Teller counties is coming from a fire burning near Rampart Range Road east of Woodland Park and west of Colorado Springs.

As of 3:30 p.m. the fire has been named the Rampart Fire and is located on Forest Service Road 952, multiple agencies are on the scene at this time. The U.S. Forest Service has taken command of the fire. Mt. Herman Rd is closed.

Winds are around 13 miles per hour in the fire area with relative humidity at 7% and temperatures in the low 70s.

As of 3:00 p.m., the exact location is unknown. Pre-evacuation notices have been put in place for all addresses East of Highway 24 off of Sun Valley Drive from Radiant Ct to Village Ter.

KOAA Crews in Teller County are currently fighting the Sunny Glen Fire east of Woodland Park near Rampart Range Rd.

Lieutenant Renee Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office said units are en route to the scene. People have been asked to avoid the area. No information is available on whether evacuations will be necessary for this fire.

There is no word at this time as to the size or the cause of this fire.

We have units in route to check out the fire burning on Rampart Range road. Please avoid the area so first responders can get to the scene safely, thank you. pic.twitter.com/EUMa1x7Lek — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 11, 2023

____

