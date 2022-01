HANOVER — A wildland fire broke out just before noon near exit 114 on I-25 in the Midway Ranches area.

At this time there are no evacuation orders in place. Hanover Fire is on the scene and being assisted by the Fort Carson Fire Department.

This is a developing story. News5 is on the way to the scene.

