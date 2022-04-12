Watch
Wildland fire contained in 3000 block of S. Calhan Highway

Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 08:35:54-04

EL PASO COUNTY — A wildland fire is now contained in the 3000 block of S. Calhan Highway.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the mandatory evacuation has been lifted and residents are able to return or stay home.

Tri-County Fire Protection District was the primary agency responding.

