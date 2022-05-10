Wildland fire at Blaney and Hwy 94 extinguished

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to a wildland fire with Ellicott Tuesday afternoon.

CHFD responding mutual aid with Ellicott on a Wildland fire/ Hwy 94 near the landfill. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) May 10, 2022

According to the department, the fire was along Highway 94 near the landfill.

The Falcon Fire Department later said the fire was under control but crews will remain on scene.

Fire at 94 and Blaney is under control. Crews will remain on scene for mop up. — Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) May 10, 2022

