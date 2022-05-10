Watch
Wildland fire at Blaney and Hwy 94 extinguished

Posted at 1:11 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 15:11:33-04

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to a wildland fire with Ellicott Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire was along Highway 94 near the landfill.

The Falcon Fire Department later said the fire was under control but crews will remain on scene.

