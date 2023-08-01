Wildflowers blooming, honeybees buzzing; may be best honey season yet

ELLICOTT, Colo. — The rainy summer has actually been a big help for Hanson Honeybee Farm. An owner said the amount of honey is double what it was at this time last year.

"We're hoping it's going to be our biggest harvest [yet]," said Barbara Hanson. "This is the most sunflowers and the flowers we've seen around for the last couple of years."

I first introduced to Hanson in May, when the honey production was behind. "Stressful a little bit."

Hanson said the cold temps meant less flowers and more bees freezing to death. "And with a population decrease it causes them not to produce as much."

Now, wildflowers are blooming and honeybees buzzing. Every honeycomb frame holds 10 pounds of honey. There are seven in each hive and Hanson said her hives are all full.

It's delicate balance because too much rain can actually cause problems. " Puts in danger with the bees because they need their hive to stay dry."

Too much water in honey could make it unsafe for us to eat because of fermentation, said Hanson.

"[Bees] need to drop that water content in that honey below 18 percent in order for it to be consumed," said Hanson.

Thankfully, she said it hasn't been a huge problem so far. But at the end of the day, Hanson said it's not all about profits.

"We get the added benefit of taking the honey and being able to process it and sell it but, our main goal is to preserve the bees," said Hanson.

____

