Wildfire in Kiowa County forcing evacuations

KIOWA COUNTY — A wildfire has broken out in Kiowa County.

According to the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, the towns of Chivington and Brandon are under mandatory evacuations.

The Kiowa County Community Building at the fairgrounds in Eads is now open for the residents who have had to evacuate.

Highway 96 is closed both ways between County Road 54 and County Road 57.3.

News 5 has a crew heading out to the area, we will provide more updates as they come in.

