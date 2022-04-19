Wildfire closes Highway 194 in Bent County

BENT COUNTY — Colorado State Patrol announced the closure of Highway 194 in Bent County due to fire in the area.

Hwy 194 is closed in Bent County due to a fire. No updates of reopening at this time. #roadclosed #detour #wildfire https://t.co/1R8RVFhfgE — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) April 19, 2022

The size of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews are responding.

This is a developing news story, News5 is working to find out more.

