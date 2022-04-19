Watch
Wildfire closes Highway 194 in Bent County

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:33:11-04

BENT COUNTY — Colorado State Patrol announced the closure of Highway 194 in Bent County due to fire in the area.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews are responding.

This is a developing news story, News5 is working to find out more.
