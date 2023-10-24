Lake Minnequa neighbors urge city to clear surrounding brush after fire

PUEBLO — A wildland fire burned five acres near Lake Minnequa Tuesday afternoon in Pueblo. Some neighbors are urging the city of Pueblo to clear the surrounding brush more often.

"Our houses are at jeopardy from flood and fire and nobody will take care of it," said Bill Genovese.

"[I was] scared thinking we might have to evacuate," said Daniel James.

They said that wasn't the first time a fire broke out there. "I remember there was a fire last year before on the south side of the lake and that one was a bit bigger."

The Pueblo Fire Department said the city's Parks Department clears big trees and shrubs annually. Pueblo Fire Department staff cut brush periodically.

"It's a huge help, they do a fantastic job with the fire breaks they give us and the mowing and maintenance of the trees, all of that, plays a factor into how we approach these fires and it lets us attack them easier, we have easier access and attack them quicker," said assistant fire chief Keith Miller.

Miller said a trail around the lake also serves as a fire break, which ensures fires don't easily jump to neighborhoods. "We're neighbors too and we care about it."

Staff at the fire department said they are working with the city's Parks Department to secure money to clear brush more often. They believe that will help stop future fires from starting and spreading.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, they initially responded to the area with three units including two brush trucks. No structures were lost. What started the fire is still unknown.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.