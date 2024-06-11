Watch Now
Wildfire burning near Interlaken Resort in Twin Lakes, Lake County government officials say

The fire is burning 12 miles southwest of Leadville and is 165 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 11, 2024

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning near the Interlaken Resort in the Twin Lakes area Tuesday afternoon, according to Lake County government officials.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

  • The area of Interlaken and County Road 25

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

  • Last Canyon Road - County Road 30 to Balltown
Those who need to evacuate can head to the 6th Street Gym, located in the 100 block of East 6th, according to the sheriff's office.

The USFS has ordered a type three helicopter to help battle the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

