Wildfire burning in rural Pueblo County

PUEBLO — A haystack is on fire in Avondale which is causing a wildfire.

Pueblo County Rural Fire estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 bales of hay are on fire.

Right now crews are letting it burn right and watching for hot spots. No buildings are currently threatened, but three vehicles were destroyed because of the fire.

The fire is expected to burn through tomorrow, the cause of the fire is unknown.

News 5 is sending a crew to the scene.

This is a developing story.

