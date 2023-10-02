Watch Now
Wildfire burning in Moffat County estimated to be over 7,000 acres

Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 18:02:50-04

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in Moffat County, roughly 25 miles northwest of Craig, is estimated to be over 7,000 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Iron Fire, which was reported around 12:30 p.m. Friday, is burning near county roads 5 and 17, the Steamboat Radio reports.

It was 30% contained as of Sunday.

The Iron Fire had minimal fire growth on Saturday, despite high winds that grounded aircraft. There are no evacuations in place.

Several agencies, including the BLM and Craig Fire Department, are battling the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

