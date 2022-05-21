Widespread power outages reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The heavy, wet snow that blanketed Southern Colorado on Friday evening left thousands without electricity on Saturday. Colorado Springs Utilities reports wide spread outages affecting an estimate 800 customers. Crews are working 24/7 to remove tree branches from power lines and restore service to customers. The utility provider will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the power restoration effort.

We are busy and working hard to address the issues from this storm around the city. Thanks for sharing @PikesPeakARES! Report downed lines to 719-448-4800 and outages on https://t.co/PuNKUhSnTv. Stay away from any downed lines and anything touching a downed line, like tree limbs. https://t.co/kr1zsY113Q — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Black Hills Energy reports that more than 4,200 customers in Pueblo are without power as a result of two separate outages. The affected meters are located on the city's east side and on the northwest side. The utility company's online outage map also reports another 72 customers without power in a confirmed outage in Rocky Ford.

"We're experiencing higher-than-usual call volumes from a winter storm that swept through parts of our service territory," a message reads on the company's web page. "If you're experiencing an emergency or outage please visit blackhillsenergy.com/outages."

San Isabel Electric Association is also reporting widespread outages affecting an estimated 3,000 meters in Beulah, Rye, Colorado City, and Huerfano County as of about 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

The electric co-op warns that members should expect to be without electricity for most of the day. Updates will be posted to the association's web page siea.com every two hours.

"We will not be able to provide an estimated time of restoration until conditions improve and Lineworkers have inspected all areas to ensure all damage has been identified," Paris Daugherty, the Communications Manager for SIEA said in a news release.

"Once all damage has been identified, we will be able to determine the work involved to make repairs and have a better idea of when power may be safely restored."

Daugherty encourages members to report outages using San Isabel Electric's mobile and online account management app called "SmartHub."

Outages can also be reported over the phone by calling 1-800-279-7432. The association also plans to send out automated phone calls to any members who are expected to be without power overnight.

_____

