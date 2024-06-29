Widefield-Security area shelter-in-place lifted Saturday afternoon

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — At around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place for 6700 Metropolitan St due to law enforcement activity.

Officials are asking residents to secure their homes and stay away from the doors and windows.

News5 reached out the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and found out that the police activity is dealing with a barricaded suspect after a domestic violence call. Officers have reason to believe that the suspect is armed.

According to Sergeant with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has surrendered peacefully and the shelter-in-place is now lifted.

