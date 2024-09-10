Widefield School District 3 opens new food pantry to help students and families

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The Colorado Department of Education says more than half of the students in Widefield School District 3 qualify for free and reduced lunch.

While these students may receive food at school, the need for food at home is high. So, the school district has opened a grocery store called 'Goodr Grocery Store' inside the Security Public Library with the help of the Colorado Community Health Alliance.

"...Colorado Community Health Alliance knows that this is so important to the Security community and the Widefield School District because access to fresh fruits and vegetables and also the opportunity to shop for household items provides resources for individuals that maybe have a life transition and this is the first time that they're seeking assistance or help," said Colleen Daywalt with the Colorado Community Health Alliance.

The plan is to help more than 200 students and their families each month. The school district will use specific criteria to select those families.

