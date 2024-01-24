Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Widefield School District 3 is hosting a 'Weld Like A Girl,' event for girls ages 8-15

In technical schools, women still in the minority in fields like welding, automotive
Denver7
In technical schools, women still in the minority in fields like welding, automotive
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 15:58:09-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Widefield School District 3 is hosting a “Weld Like A Girl,” event for girls ages 8-15. 

During the event, the girls will use MIG Welds to create a horseshoe heart.

They will also have the opportunity to inspect welds and talk to industry experts about what it’s like to have a career in welding and welding inspection.

The event wants to help encourage girls to pursue a career in a field that is not traditionally pursued by women.

“Weld Like A Girl,” will have two sessions, both on Feb. 3., one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Only 20 spots will be available per session.

The event will be hosted at the Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab in Colorado Springs.

If you have any questions you can email: MENAK@WSD3.org
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App