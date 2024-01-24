COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Widefield School District 3 is hosting a “Weld Like A Girl,” event for girls ages 8-15.

During the event, the girls will use MIG Welds to create a horseshoe heart.

They will also have the opportunity to inspect welds and talk to industry experts about what it’s like to have a career in welding and welding inspection.

The event wants to help encourage girls to pursue a career in a field that is not traditionally pursued by women.

“Weld Like A Girl,” will have two sessions, both on Feb. 3., one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Only 20 spots will be available per session.

The event will be hosted at the Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab in Colorado Springs.

If you have any questions you can email: MENAK@WSD3.org

