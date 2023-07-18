Why you should not leave your pet in the car this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — With today's hot weather, it’s important to make sure your pets stay home if possible, or mostly indoors throughout the day. Every year hundreds of pets die after getting overheated in cars. That’s according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

I recently spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. They tell me they’ve already received over 144 calls this year of reported pets in cars on hotter days.

If it’s especially hot out, leaving your dog in the car, even with a window down can be life-threatening. Temperatures in cars can get to 120 degrees in a matter of minutes. That's according to the National Weather Service. This can cause dogs to overheat, leading to heat strokes and organ failure.

“If it’s too hot for you then it’s probably going to be too hot for your dog as well so just keep that in mind when you’re going to the grocery store, after the dog park when you have your pet with you, or if you’re going on a hike and have to walk on asphalt before you get to the trail,” said Coda Costra from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The best thing to do is walk your dog when the temperatures are cooler, avoid hot pavement because this can burn your pet’s paws, and provide shelter or shade for your pet to rest in.

If your pet is overheating, take them to a cooler area, apply ice or cold water onto their stomach, and give them water to drink. Take your pet to see a veterinarian immediately if it’s an emergency.

