Why it's important to be CPR certified amid rain and ahead of summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Summer is around the corner, which means more people will be enjoying time in the water. With the recent flooding, it is important to be safe when around water. Becoming CPR certified can help you become more knowledgeable about what to do if you see a person drowning.

Even if you are not a lifeguard, a CPR certification class could teach you what to do in a situation where someone needs to be saved like whether to practice mouth-to-mouth resuscitation or hands-only CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, if CPR is administered immediately after cardiac arrest, it can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

Someone could need CPR at any point. Just ask Dan Geery. He was riding his bike several years ago when he fell and went into cardiac arrest. Fortunately, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gutierrez used CPR to save Geery's life.

“He performed it for almost ten minutes to keep everything going and to keep the blood flowing and to, again, save my life, plus save me from any future problems with any brain damage and maybe heart damage,” said Geery.

He said he hopes sharing his story can serve as a reminder that CPR does save lives. He also tells me his experience has allowed him to view life very differently, understanding that nothing in life is promised.

There are several places in Southern Colorado where people can get CPR certified. Here is a map of the options.

