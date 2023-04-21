Who Gives A Scrap, a donation-driven art supply store aims to create zero waste

COLORADO SPRINGS— Who give a scrap? Well, the planet sure does. Who Gives a Scrap is actually a donation-driven art supply store. It aims to divert unused art supplies and household items from going in the trash.

"Tell your friends, come and shop if you're thinking about donating, the best place to start is your junk drawer," said co-founder Lorrie Myers.

The store saved 245 tons from landfills over the last seven years.

Who Gives a Scrap takes scrapbook paper, fabric, yarn, loose buttons, old stamps, and even broken jewelry.

People can donate items to then be resold to the next crafter for cheap, said Myers.

"At some point, you kind of have to go, 'I have enough, I have enough,' and somebody else could use it," said Myers.

The store hosts art, yoga, and dance classes. People can join monthly art swaps with others in the community.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.